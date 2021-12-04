Man on the Run after Stabbing His 87-Year-Old Grandmother to Death, in Clarendon

A Clarendon man who accidentally stabbed his 87-year-old grandmother to death during a fight with his cousin in Clarendon on Thursday afternoon, December 2,is presently being sought by the police.

The elderly woman has been identified as Dorothy Thompson, a retired nurse of Exter district, also in Clarendon.

Reports are that shortly after 4:30 pm, the accused and another male cousin got involved in a confrontation at their home.

The conflict escalated into a physical confrontation and Thompson was forced to intervene, when she was stabbed in the regions of her chest with a piece of broken glass.

Other relatives rushed her to a medical facility where she was pronounced dead. Her other nephew was also injured and rushed to hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.

The other accused nephew fled the scene, and is now begin sought by the police.