Man on the Run After Stabbing Disabled Spouse to Death

Latest Jamaica Nes, Kingston (McKoy’s News): A disabled woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her common-law husband in Kingston on Monday, March 23.

The deceased woman has been identified as Coretta Vincent, otherwise called “Tashoy”, a vendor from Greenwich Farm, South West, St Andrew.

Reports are that Vincent got into a domestic dispute with her spouse, who used a sharp object to inflict stab wounds to her body, before fleeing the scene.

The police are seeking assistance from the public who had witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending further investigation.