A 20-year-old man is on the run after reportedly shot his uncle during a dispute on Saturday afternoon, in Sandy Park, St Andrew.

According to reports, the man and his nephew had an altercation in the Sandy Park community just after 12 p.m.

The man’s nephew allegedly left the premises and returned with a gun, with which he opened fire, hitting his uncle multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The injured man was transported to the hospital.

The police are currently investigating the incident.