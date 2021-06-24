Man on Firearm Charges Sentenced in the Western Regional Gun Court

One of five men charged with breaches of the Firearms Act in March of this year was sentenced when he appeared before the Western Regional Gun Court in Montego Bay on Wednesday, June 23.

Thirty-three-year-old Odane Lawson, a chef of Grange Hill, Westmoreland was sentenced to two years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm; and two years imprisonment for illegal possession of ammunition.

Lawson was among four other men charged by the Narcotics Police on March 13, after they were found on an illegal ganja farm in Springfield, Negril, Westmoreland during a joint operation in which two illegal 9mm firearms and a quantity of ammunition were seized.

Lawson who previously pleaded guilty for possession of one of the illegal weapons and thirteen rounds of ammunition received his sentence today when he appeared before the court.

The other accused men are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 24.