Man on Bail for Gun-Related Offence Arrested for Robbery

Cops Make Headway In Bike Robbery Case
One of the suspects in the June 18 robbery of a Farmstore in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth is now in police custody.

Reports from the St. Elizabeth Police are that at about 9:57.a.m., men armed with handguns went to the store where they stole 950,000 JMD. The men also attempted to steal an SUV but were unsuccessful in their bid. They then went to another location on the premises where they stole a motorcycle from an employee before fleeing the scene.

An investigation into the matter led to the arrest of one of the suspects on Monday, July 04.

The suspect, who will be charged for Robbery with Aggravation, was on bail for another gun-related charge.

