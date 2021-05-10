Man on assault charge commits suicide

(Jamaica Star News): A St James taxi man who reportedly stabbed his babymother in an altercation last Thursday committed suicide yesterday.

Dead is Aubrey ‘Bobby’ Wright, 45, for whom a bench warrant was issued on charges of assault and child maintenance.

Reports are that the woman exited a taxi and was walking home when Wright emerged from bushes and confronted her, allegedly to ask her to drop the charges against. It is believed that she refused and he reportedly grabbed her by her throat and threatened to kill her. A tussle then developed between them and the woman fell to the ground, after which Wright used a knife to stab her several times in her stomach. He then fled. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and discharged two days later. It is alleged that Wright told his colleagues that he was not going back to prison and would take his life.

When contacted by THE STAR, a representative from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed that Wright had coammitted suicide in Green Side, Trelawny, yesterday.

“The facts are that the Falmouth police received information that about 6 a.m. residents found Mr Wright hanging from what appears to be a tree with clothing around his neck, and there is no suspect of foul play. It has been officially ruled a suicide,” he said.

Meanwhile, an aunt of Wright’s babymother said that her niece could have easily been another victim of domestic homicide and has urged those in authority to do more to address cases of domestic violence and mental issues.

“One of the reasons I decided to reach out is because this has gone too far. I have called the police time after time, and they treated it as another situation. We (as society) need to make victims of abuse feel comfortable to speak up, knowing that their voices will be heard and catered to. People will be suffering, and because to see a psychiatrist is so expensive, they keep quiet and internalise their issues and it eats them out. They don’t want people to think that they are getting mad,” she said. “This is not just about my niece. Domestic disputes are not dealt with the right way in this country. If death does not occur it is not recognised.”