Man of Unsound Mind Chopped to Death in Montego Bay, St James

The Montego Bay police in St James are seeking the public assistance to identify the body of a mentally challenged man, who was killed along a section of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in the second city on Tuesday morning.
The victim who is believed to be in his thirties is of dark complexion, and was clad in a yellow t-shirt, black jeans pants and a pair of black slippers.
Reports by the Barnett Street police are that about 6:30am, on Tuesday, the police were on patrol along a section of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, when they stumbled upon the body of the unidentified male.
He was discovered lying in a pool of blood with what appeared to be multiple chop wounds.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.