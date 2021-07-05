Man Murdered while Playing Poker Box at Bar in St Ann

The police in Portland are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man, in Windsor District, St Ann, on Saturday, July 3.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Lorraine Ming, a former cricketer.

Reports are that around 7:30 pm, Ming was playing a poker box in a bar, when an armed man entered the premises and opened fire. Ming was later found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was confirmed dead at hospital.

Since the beginning of 2021, ten people have been murdered in the Portland Police Division.