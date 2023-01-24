Man Murdered while Charging Cellphone in Westmoreland

A man was shot and killed while charging his cellphone at a neighbours home in his community of Nonpareil Heights in Westmoreland, on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Marlon Christopher Robinson, unemployed of Heskeith Road also in Nonpareil Heights.
Reports are that about 10:30am, Robinson stopped by a female friend home to charge his cellphone.
While at the location he was standing outside when two men rode up on a motorcycle, and one of the men started a conversation with Robinson.
The man then brandished a handgun which he use to open fire hitting Robinson multiple times before escaping on the motorcycle.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Robinson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.