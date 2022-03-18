Man Murdered in Rose Gardens

The Kingston police have commenced a probe into the death of a man, who was shot and killed outside his gate in Rose Gardens, Kingston, on Wednesday, March 16.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Kemar Blair, also of Rose Garden.

Blair’s girlfriend was also shot and injured and was treated at hospital.

Reports are that about 8:00 pm, gunshots were heard coming from a section of the community and following an investigation, Blair was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds at his gate.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com