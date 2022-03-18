Man Murdered in Rose Gardens

The Kingston police have commenced a probe into the death of a man, who was shot and killed outside his gate in Rose Gardens, Kingston, on Wednesday, March 16.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Kemar Blair, also of Rose Garden.

Blair’s girlfriend was also shot and injured and was treated at hospital.

Reports are that about 8:00 pm, gunshots were heard coming from a section of the community and following an investigation, Blair was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds at his gate.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.