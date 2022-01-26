Man Murdered in Rhyne Park, St James

An unidentified man who is believed to be a taxi operator was shot and killed by unknown assailants in the vicinity of Rhyne Park community in St James, on Monday afternoon, January 24.

Reports by the Barrett Town Police are that about 6:00pm, a passing motorist discovered a motor vehicle which was parked along a section of the roadway, and went to investigate.

He stumbled upon the body of the unidentified male, which was seen slumped around the steering wheel, and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, it was discovered that the victim who is believed to be a taxi operator, had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.