Man murdered in Mobay

Alan Lewin – News Reporter: A man was shot and killed along a section of the Brandon Hill main road in Montego Bay, St James on Sunday afternoon, July 19. The identity of the man was not ascertained up to the time of posting this report. No motive has been established for the murder.

The killing causes vehicular traffic to be diverted to a different route, as the police cordoned off the main road to carry out their investigation. There were comments that the body was at the scene up to two hours after the shooting.

This is the area on Brandon Hill in Montego Bay, St James where a man was shot and killed by a gunman.