Man Murdered in Ewarton, St Catherine

One man was shot and killed in Ewarton, St Catherine on Wednesday, January 18.
He has been identified as 28-year-old Clayton Turner of Roadside district in Mount Rosser, St Catherine.
Reports are that about 4:20am, Turner was standing inside his yard, when one of his relitaves got involved in an argument with a man who is known to Turner.
During the argument the man reportedly left, but later returned with a handgun and attacked Turner’s relative, he intervened but the man opened fire hitting him multiple times.
The man reportedly fled the scene, while Turner was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.