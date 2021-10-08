Man Murdered in August Town

The August Town police are reporting that a man was shot and killed by armed men along a section of August Town main road, in St Andrew, on Wednesday, October 6.

The police say they are also asking the public for their assistance to identify the victim.

Reports by the police are that about 5:00pm, the now deceased was standing among a group of men, along the roadway when they were pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The gunmen escaped in the area on foot, and the police were alerted. Upon their arrival, the wounded unidentified man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.