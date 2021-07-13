Man Murdered During Armed Robbery in Manchester

An investigation is now underway, following the shooting death of a man during a robbery in Chantilly, Manchester on Monday night (July 12).

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Richard Powell.

Powell was murdered hours after selling a vehicle in the community for $700,000, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Lloyd Darby.

According to reports, Powell, his girlfriend, and relatives were walking home about 8:06 p.m., when an armed man demanded the money from the woman’s purse. Powell is said to have resisted and engaged the gunman in a fight.

During the struggle, Powell was shot and the gunman fled the scene. Powell was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DSP Darby is urging anyone with information to call the Mandeville police department at 8769622250, 8769615538, or 8769622832.

