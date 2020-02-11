Man Murdered at Lady Bird Lane in St Catherine

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Forty-four-year-old Neville Thomas of Lady Bird Lane in Linstead, St Catherine, was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his home on Monday, February 10.

Reports by the Linstead police are that about 8:15 p.m., Thomas was at his home when armed men ambushed him and shot him multiple times, before escaping in the area.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Thomas was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.