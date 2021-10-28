Man Murdered at Home in Franklyn Town, Kingston

The East Kingston police have commenced a probe into the fatal gun attack on a resident at his home in Franklyn Town, Kingston, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Sinclair, of a Kent Lane address, also in Franklyn Town.

Reports by the police are that during the mid-morning of Tuesday, October 26, residents summoned the police after gunshots were heard being fired at a section of the community.

The lawmen responded, and upon arrival, Sinclair was discovered inside his room, lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the victim’s body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

