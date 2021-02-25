Man Murdered at Golden Avenue, Kingston

The Kingston police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men at Golden Avenue, in Kingston 6, on Wednesday, February 24.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Junior Bryte, of Mona Commons, also in Kingston 6.

Reports by the Papine police are that about 6:50 am, Bryte was walking along a section of the roadway, when he was pounced up by a lone gunman who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The gunman fled the scene on foot, while the police were summoned and upon arrival, Bryte was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.