Man Murdered along Black Street in St Ann

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the St Ann police department are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men along Black Street, in Great Pond, St Ann on Thursday, February 20.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Nigel Marsh, labourer of Great Pond district also in St Ann.

Reports by the Ocho Rios police are that about 11:00 p.m., residents heard explosions at a section of the community and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of lawmen, Marsh was seen lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and hand.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for postmortem examination.