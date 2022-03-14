Man Missing in St. Catherine

Twenty-one-year-old Maja Phillips of Kingweston district, Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew who has been missing since Saturday, January 02.

He is of dark complexion, about 200 centimetres (6 feet and 7 inches) tall,slim build and sport a lowcut hairstyle.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern are that Phillips was last seen at home before he went missing. His mode of dress is unknown at the time he went missing. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Maja Phillips is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

