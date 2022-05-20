Man marrying identical triplets says satisfying the trio is ‘no big deal’

Men in Kenya are allowed to marry multiple wives and polygamy is common among traditional and Muslim communities in the country

A man about to tie the knot with three identical triplet sisters claims satisfying the trio is “no big deal”.

Identical Cate, Eve and Mary revealed in an interview in native Kenya at the start of April that all three of them plan to marry lucky Stevo in the near future.

It was Cate who first met Stevo and then introduced him to her two sisters.

The three are reportedly pursuing a career in gospel music, despite most Christian groups rejecting the practice of polygamy and upholding monogamy as the ideal.

Stevo said: “I’m a faithful generous man and everything about me comes big, even blessings; that why they call me big man Stevo.

“I tend to believe that my love was not meant for one girl and I was born a polygamous person, and that everyone knows.

“I’m always honest and faithful and my exes had left because I told them that I wanted to add one more.

“I don’t want to cheat, I want to add and coincidentally blessings just came my way when I wanted them.”

Stevo revealed the four had been together for half as many months.

He said: “It’s barely two months and we are living a day at a time.

“We learn from one another; we are taking our time.”

The triplets revealed they adhere to a timetable as to which one of them spends the night with Stevo on a given date.

They also said they had no plans to let anyone else into the fold, saying: “The three of us we are enough for him and we are not going to allow him to bring another one.

“So it’s a happy family.”

Stevo denied it being hard work having three ladies on the go, saying: “Why do people doubt the fact of me satisfying three ladies, there is no big deal.

“So for me just a week, they are three. Every Monday Mary, Tuesday Cate and Eve Wednesday. Then on the weekend we meet all of us and have a good time.”

 

