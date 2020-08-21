Man Linked To Several Crimes Fatally Shot In St. Andrew

Thirty-four-year-old Orlando Chambers of Maxfield Avenue in St. Andrew was shot dead during a confrontation with the Police in his community about 5:50 a.m., on Thursday, August 20.

Chambers was listed as a person of interest in several murders and shootings that date back to January 2019 in the parish of St. Ann.

During the incident, a Bersa 9mm pistol containing a magazine with one round of ammunition, was seized.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

