Man Killed in St James Crash

Fifty-nine year-old Ambrose Service of a Quarry address in Salt Spring, St James, died as a result of injuries he received, after being hit by a motor car along the Coral Gardens main road in the parish, on Sunday, February 20.

The Coral Gardens police reported that the driver of a Toyota Auris motor car was proceeding through the traffic light, when Service allegedly attempted to cross the roadway, and walked across the path of his vehicle.

The driver stopped and discovered that Service sustained severe injuries and was killed on the spot.

The police were summoned and on arrival the scene was processed, and the driver warned for prosecution.

