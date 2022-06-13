Man Killed in St Andrew Crash

Pedal Cyclist Killed in Vehicular Collision in St. Catherine

One man was killed, while four others were injured in a motor vehicle accident on Golding Avenue in Kingston, near the University of the West Indies Irvine Hall entrance this morning (June 13).

Dead is Dennis Moody, 24, of August Town Road in Kingston.

According to the Papine police, at approximately 12:58 am., Moody was a passenger in a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy motor car when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which then struck an embankment and a utility pole before overturning.

The driver and four other passengers sustained injuries and were hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Moody, however, died as a result of his injuries.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com