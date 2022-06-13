Man Killed in St Andrew Crash

One man was killed, while four others were injured in a motor vehicle accident on Golding Avenue in Kingston, near the University of the West Indies Irvine Hall entrance this morning (June 13).

Dead is Dennis Moody, 24, of August Town Road in Kingston.

According to the Papine police, at approximately 12:58 am., Moody was a passenger in a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy motor car when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which then struck an embankment and a utility pole before overturning.

The driver and four other passengers sustained injuries and were hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Moody, however, died as a result of his injuries.