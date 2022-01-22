Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident, in St Elizabeth

One man died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident, which occurred along a section of the Salt Spring main road, in St Elizabeth, on Wednesday, January 19.

He has been identified as 52-year-old Clive Neil, otherwise called ‘Garth’, a farmer of Barbary Hall, also in St Elizabeth.

Reports by the Black River police are that about 9:00pm, Neil was driving his motor car along a section of the roadway, when he lost control of the vehicle which overturned.

He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.