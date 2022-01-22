Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident, in St Elizabeth

One man died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident, which occurred along a section of the Salt Spring main road, in St Elizabeth, on Wednesday, January 19.

He has been identified as 52-year-old Clive Neil, otherwise called ‘Garth’, a farmer of Barbary Hall, also in St Elizabeth.

Reports by the Black River police are that about 9:00pm, Neil was driving his motor car along a section of the roadway, when he lost control of the vehicle which overturned.

He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com