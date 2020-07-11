Man Killed in Montego Bay Identified

Man Killed in Montego Bay Identified
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

[Alan Lewin – News Reporter ] The daring murders continue to drive up the murder rate in St James. This as crime fighters were called to a location along a section of Orange Street in Montego Bay, St James on Friday evening, July 10. The latest victim of gunmen is 37-year-old Shedrock Findley from Montego Bay.

It alleged that Findley was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon and shot multiple times. He died on the scene.

Another man was also shot and injured in the incident and is now a patient at the Cornwall Regional Hospital. He is wheelchair-bound from another shooting incident years ago.

People are pointing out that Findley like the other man, was also a survivor of another, separate, shooting incident some time ago.

Traffic was diverted along several sections of the town as crime fighters cordoned off the scene while the police conducted their investigation.

Over the past few weeks, several persons have been killed or injured by the gun in broad daylight in the heart of the busy downtown areas of the western city.

Man killed in Mobay was 2nd time unlucky

Man killed in Mobay was 2nd time unlucky

 

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....