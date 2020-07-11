Man killed in Mobay was 2nd time unlucky

[Alan Lewin – News Reporter ] The daring murders continue to drive up the murder rate in St James. This as crime fighters were called to a location along a section of Orange Street in Montego Bay, St James on Friday evening, July 10. The latest victim of gunmen is 37-year-old Shedrock Findley from Montego Bay.

It alleged that Findley was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon and shot multiple times. He died on the scene.

Another man was also shot and injured in the incident and is now a patient at the Cornwall Regional Hospital. He is wheelchair-bound from another shooting incident years ago.

People are pointing out that Findley like the other man, was also a survivor of another, separate, shooting incident some time ago.

Traffic was diverted along several sections of the town as crime fighters cordoned off the scene while the police conducted their investigation.

Over the past few weeks, several persons have been killed or injured by the gun in broad daylight in the heart of the busy downtown areas of the western city.

Police personnel and soldiers on the scene along Orange Street where 37-year-old Shedrock Findley was shot and killed on Friday evening by a gunman.

Alan Lewin photos