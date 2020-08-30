News Reporter Alan Lewin: The man shot and killed along Dome Street in Montego Bay, St
James, on Saturday morning, August 29, has been identified.
He is 47-year-old Everald Chambers, a car tinting technician, of Rose
Heights, in the parish. According to reports, Chambers who is also
known as Tyson was at his location along Dome Street when he was
pounced upon by a gunman who shot him multiple times and escaped
on foot in the area.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police personnel cordoned off the area and diverted traffic as they
carried out their investigations. Several persons who knew him wept
openly.
Man killed in Mobay now identified
News Reporter Alan Lewin: The man shot and killed along Dome Street in Montego Bay, St
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us