Man killed in Mobay now identified

News Reporter Alan Lewin: The man shot and killed along Dome Street in Montego Bay, St

James, on Saturday morning, August 29, has been identified.

He is 47-year-old Everald Chambers, a car tinting technician, of Rose

Heights, in the parish. According to reports, Chambers who is also

known as Tyson was at his location along Dome Street when he was

pounced upon by a gunman who shot him multiple times and escaped

on foot in the area.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police personnel cordoned off the area and diverted traffic as they

carried out their investigations. Several persons who knew him wept

openly.