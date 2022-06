Man Killed in Manchester Drive-by Shooting

A man was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting in Banana Ground District, Manchester on Tuesday night, June 28.

Dead is Brandon Wright, 50, otherwise called “Peppa”, a resident of Banana Ground.

According to a police report, Wright was at a shop in his community at 8:00 p.m. when gunmen in a Toyota Yaris motor car opened fire, hitting him.

He was later declared dead at hospital.