Man Killed in Horrific Hanover Crash

A Hanover man lost his life following a horrific crash late Friday, November 12.

The accident took place on the Orchard main road in Hopewell, Hanover, and included a white Toyota Corolla and a truck.

Dead is 38-year-old Patrick Barrett of Tryall Gardens, Sandy Bay, Hanover.

According to reports, around 9:30 p.m., Barrett was reportedly seen driving on the wrong side of the road when he collided with a truck.

Barrett’s Toyota Corolla is said to have spun several times during the incident.

Barrett was cut from the wreckage by the fire department after emergency personnel arrived.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

