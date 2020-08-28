Man killed in Granville

The Granville Police have commenced an investigation into the death
of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men along Gordon
Crescent, Granville, St James, on Tuesday night.
Dead is Anthony Williams, labourer, also of Gordon Crescent.
Reports by the police are that shortly after 8:30pm, on Tuesday,
August 25, Williams was standing along a section of Gordon Crescent
when he was ambushed by armed men, who were travelling in a
motor car.
The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting Williams
multiple times before escaping in the motor vehicle.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Williams was rushed to
Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
