Man killed in Granville

The Granville Police have commenced an investigation into the death

of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men along Gordon

Crescent, Granville, St James, on Tuesday night.

Dead is Anthony Williams, labourer, also of Gordon Crescent.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 8:30pm, on Tuesday,

August 25, Williams was standing along a section of Gordon Crescent

when he was ambushed by armed men, who were travelling in a

motor car.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting Williams

multiple times before escaping in the motor vehicle.

The police were summoned and upon arrival Williams was rushed to

Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.