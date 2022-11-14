Man Killed in Fatal Portland Crash

Fatal Portland Crash: Thirty-two-year-old Kemar Ferguson of Enfield District, St. Mary died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident on Woodstock main road, Buff Bay in Portland on Sunday, November 13.

According to the Buff Bay Police at about 5:00 a.m., Ferguson was driving his Toyota Probox motor car along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of the motor car and crashed into a guard rail that ran alongside the road.

The police were alerted and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation continues.

