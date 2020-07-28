Man Killed in Alleged Shootout with Police

A man was shot and killed and another injured during a confrontation with the police in the vicinity of Portland Avenue in Riverton City, Kingston 11 about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

Dead is 25-year-old Romaine Cunningham of Park Way in Riverton Meadows. The injured man has been hospitalized under police guard.

Police said one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and two rounds of ammunition were seized during the incident.

The matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

