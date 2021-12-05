Man Killed in Accident During Car Race in St Elizabeth

One man was killed and two others injured, in a motor vehicle accident on Friday night (December 3), on the Haughton main road in Lacovia, St Elizabeth.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Anthony Diaz.

According to reports, Diaz was participating in a street race with two other people in a Nissan Sunny motor car at 11:40 p.m. He lost control of his vehicle, crashed into an ackee tree, and the vehicle burst into flames.

The two occupants were rescued from the vehicle and transported to hospital, where they are currently in stable but serious condition.

Firefighters were dispatched to put out the fire.

Diaz’s burnt remains were later removed from the vehicle.

 

 

