Man KILLED his PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND on Father’s Day in Clarendon – Video

Footages are circulating online of a young man being arrested and rescued from angry residents who reported that he killed his girlfriend by slashing her throat. “Not today”, says one police officer while taking the man away from the angry mob. Several shots were fired, in the air by the cops during the process in efforts to make the mob not get too close.

The young man did the gruesome act to his pregnant girlfriend after they reportedly had an argument. The victim also had a young child.

“Let him guh” Shouted several residents.

Watch the dramatic video below.

