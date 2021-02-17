Man Killed Execution-Style and his Home Burnt to the Ground in Mount Stewart

Detectives attached to the Whithorne police station are now carrying out investigations surrounding the death of a man, who was shot to death at his home in Mount Stewart district, on Wednesday morning, February 17, and his house set on fire.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Elroy Brown, also of Mount Stewart district.

Reports by the police are that about 12:45 am, on Wednesday, Brown was at his home when armed men went to his yard and shot him to death.

The men then set his house on fire, and also reportedly set fire to a motor car and motorcycle, which was in the yard.

The police and the fire department were later summoned to the scene, where the firemen carried out cooling down operations.

Brown’s charred remains were later discovered beneath the burnt rubbles inside the burn out house.

