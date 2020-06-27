Man killed crossing the road

A man was killed as he attempted to cross the Nampariel main road in

Westmoreland Friday.
He is twenty-seven-year-old Clement Beckford, a labourer of Dalling Street,
Savanna-la-Mar in the parish.

The Negril Police say that about 3:20 p.m., Beckford was running from the left
side of the road heading to the right side when he was hit by a white Nissan AD
wagon motorcar that was traveling westerly. He received severe injuries and
was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was warned for prosecution.

