Man Killed by Two Nephews in Trelawny 

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Clive Clarke, otherwise called ‘Kette’, labourer of Tyre community, also in Troy, Trelawny.

Reports by the police are that about 2:00pm, on Sunday, Clarke, who resided at a section of Troy called New Hope, walked to his family home and engaged his two nephews in an argument, in which they alleged he had stolen a number of baby chickens from their mother’s fowl coop.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation and Clarke allegedly attacked his nephews with a machete. The men then armed themselves with pieces of board which was used to hit Clarke in his head.

Clarke was rendered unconscious, and transported to the Percy Junior Hospital in Manchester, where he died while undergoing treatment.

His 18-year-old, and 25-year-old nephew has since been taken into custody in connection with his death.