Man killed by police

Police said a man was killed during a confrontation with them early this morning, Thursday, August 20.

He is thirty-four-year-old Orlando Chambers of Maxfield Avenue, St. Andrew.

According to police, Chambers was listed as a person of interest in several murders and shootings that date back to January 2019 in the parish of St. Ann.

They did not give details about the confrontation leading to Chambers’ death but said it happened about 5:30 in the Maxfield Avenue community.

During the incident, a Bersa 9mm pistol containing a magazine with one round of ammunition, was allegedly seized.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).