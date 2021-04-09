Man Killed at Bingo Game in Granville, St James

The Granville police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man,at a Bingo Party, in Granville, St James, on Thursday, April 8.

The deceased has been identified so far only as ‘D’, also of a Granville address.

Reports by the police are that about 8:30 pm, on Thursday, the man known as ‘D’, and other patrons were at a shop along Gunns Drive, in Granville, playing Bingo.

Minutes later they were ambushed by two men armed with handguns, who opened fire hitting the victim multiple times.

The gunmen made their escape in the area on foot, followed by which the police were summoned.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the victim was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body and was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

