Man Killed along Barnett Lane, in Montego Bay, St James

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James, are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed along a section of Barnett Lane in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday afternoon.
So far the deceased has been identified only as ‘ Utika’ of a Catherine Hall address.
Reports are that about 2:00pm, on Friday, the now-deceased drove to a section of Montego Bay, parked his vehicle and was walking along Barnett Lane, when he was pounced upon by armed men and shot multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the now-deceased was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim died on the spot.
Three persons have been killed in Montego Bay over the past 24 hours.