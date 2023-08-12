Man Killed after Trailer Overturned on his Car in St Catherine

The police in Spanish Town have identified the victim of Friday’s deadly accident outside the gates of the GraceKennedy distribution.

Dead is Murray Nathaniel Grant, 45, of Fairview, St Catherine.

According to the police, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Grant was driving a Honda Fit motor vehicle along Salt Pond Road when the driver of a trailer lost control of the vehicle.

The trailer then overturned on the car, crushing the driver inside.

Grant was pulled out from the wreckage after a tractor lifted the trailer off the car.

The driver of the trailer has been warned for prosecution

