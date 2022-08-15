Man Injured in Dispute, Succumbed to Injuries

Sixty-three-year-old Gregory Andrade, a farmer of Chudleigh District, Manchester succumbed to injuries he sustained during a dispute in his community on Sunday, July 03.

Reports are that about 12:15 a.m., Andrade was allegedly attacked by 30-year-old Toby Clarke – his tenant. Clarke reportedly used a knife to inflict wounds to Andrade’s head, right hand and right eye. Andrade was admitted in an unconscious state; he died on Saturday, August 13.

Clarke was previously charged with Attempted Murder in relation to this incident. The investigation is ongoing in preparation of the charges being upgraded to Murder.

