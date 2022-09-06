Man in Social Media Video Now in Custody

September 6, 2022

The Manchester Police have confirmed that the man who was seen in a video on social media threatening to abduct women and children in the parish is now in police
custody.

The man, 19, was arrested on the outskirts of the parish earlier this afternoon. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The investigative team has made contact with his family, and it has been revealed that he has a history of mental illness. He will be interviewed and taken for medical treatment.

The Manchester Police thank the public for their vigilance and encourage all persons to continue to help the police to keep their communities safe.

