Man In Custody For Double Murder And Other Charges

Jamaica News: Twenty-nine-year-old Sean Williams of Greenwich Road, Kingston 14 is now facing serious charges to include murder and shooting following an incident on Albert Street, Kingston 14 on Friday, September 4.

Reports are that are that about 8:45 p.m., the victims were on Albert Street when Williams and another suspect approached them and opened gunfire killing 52-year-old Desmond Chambers and 35-year-old Delroy Small, both of Kingston addresses. Another man, who was also being chased by the gunmen, received a gunshot wound to his leg but managed to alert officers at the Denham Town Police Station.

A confrontation ensued between officers at the station and the gunmen, who subsequently retreated and fled the scene.

The bodies of Chambers and Small were removed to the morgue while the injured man was treated in hospital.

Sean Williams was picked up by lawmen on Tuesday, September 25 and was charged with two counts of murder, three counts of shooting and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Saturday, October 3.

The other suspect is being sought.

His court date is being finalised.