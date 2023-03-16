Man in Custody Following Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in Westmoreland

A police team from the Specialized Operations Branch in Westmoreland seized one Taurus 9mm Pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition on Three Mile River main road, Savanna-la-mar in the parish on Wednesday, March 15.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 2:29 a.m., the team was on mobile patrol, when they signaled a man driving a motorcycle to stop. He disobeyed the signal and the lawmen pursued him. He drove onto a premises, where he was seen throwing an object to the ground. The object was retrieved and found to be the firearm. He was arrested and taken into custody.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.