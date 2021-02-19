Man Implicated in Mob Killing Charged

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division arrested and charged 39-year-old Andre Young otherwise called ‘Niko’, a farmer of Silent Hill, Christiana, Manchester with Murder and Conspiracy to Murder, following a mob incident that claimed the life of another man in Silent Hill, on Monday, February 8.

Dead is 45-year-old Jermaine Hendricks, otherwise called ‘Junior’, a ship worker of Perth Gardens, Mandeville, Manchester.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that at about 12:30 a.m., Hendricks went to a shop to purchase cigarette when he was accosted by Young and a group of men. The men allegedly enquired who Hendricks is and what he is doing in the community. While in the process of explaining who he was, he was attacked, beaten and set on fire by the men, who were armed with firearms and machetes.

The Police were alerted and Hendricks was taken to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, February 16. Following investigations, Young was arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out. He was subsequently charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalized

The other men are currently being sought by the police.