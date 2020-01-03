Man Held with Illegal Gun at Spot Check in Spring Mount, St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): Man Held with Illegal Gun – One man was taken into police custody following the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, at a vehicular spot check in Spring Mount, St James, on Thursday, January 2.

The identity of the accused is being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the police are that about 9:45 pm, a joint military team was carrying out a vehicular spot check along a section of the Pimento Hill main road in Spring Mount, when they signaled the driver of a Toyota Axio motor car to stop.

The driver complied and during a search of the vehicle, the weapon a taurus 9mm pistol, fitted with a magazine containing several rounds of ammunition was seized.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently taken into custody.

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter