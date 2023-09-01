Man Held with Handgun in Porus, Manchester

The Manchester police have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm, which was found in his possession while travelling on a mini bus along the Porus main road in Manchester, on Wednesday, August 30.
Reports are that about 10:00am, a team of officers were carrying out Spot Check duties along the Porus main road, when they signalled the driver of a Toyota mini bus to stop.
The driver complied, and during the search of the passengers, one male passenger was discovered with a Browning 9mm semi-automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing six live 9mm rounds, in his possession.
The identity of the accused who was taken into custody, is being withheld pending further investigation.