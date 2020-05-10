Man held with gun in knapsack in Hanover

A man is in police custody in Hanover after he was held with an illegal gun.

Police report that they seized one .45 Colt firearm fitted with an empty magazine, in Kew district, Hanover on Saturday, May 9.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 6:30 p.m., lawmen were carrying out an operation at a shop in the district when a man was seen leaving the premises. He was instructed to stop and he ran. He was later apprehended searched. The firearm was found in a knapsack he was carrying

His identity is being withheld.