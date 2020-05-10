Man held with gun in knapsack in Hanover

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A man is in police custody in Hanover after he was held with an illegal gun.

Police report that they seized one .45 Colt firearm fitted with an empty magazine, in Kew district, Hanover on Saturday, May 9.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 6:30 p.m., lawmen were carrying out an operation at a shop in the district when a man was seen leaving the premises. He was instructed to stop and he ran. He was later apprehended searched. The firearm was found in a knapsack he was carrying

His identity is being withheld.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....